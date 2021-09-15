Sotrovimab recipients share stories of Covid-19 recovery after taking anti-viral drug

Saeed Al Ameri was quarantining at home with Covid-19 when his symptoms started to get worse, with a high fever, headaches and body pain.
The 36-year-old Emirati was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, where he received sotrovimab.
His condition improved quickly and within four days he had been discharged.
His wife and her mother, however, who were also suffering from the virus, took a turn for the worse.
They were also admitted to the ICU where the drug was administered.
And just like Mr Al Ameri, they recovered quickly and were discharged within four days.
"I am so grateful to the leaders of the UAE for their remarkable response to the pandemic,” Mr Al Ameri said.
“May the UAE be blessed with health, wellness, security, and safety.
“The unprecedented healthcare me and my family received from the SKMC team was life-saving, I am forever thankful to the entire team."
Other patients said they improved almost immediately after receiving the drug, which is administered intravenously over the period of an hour.
“I’m thankful for the effective treatment provided by the UAE to Covid-19 patients, I recovered almost immediately after receiving sotrovimab and returned back to normal life,” said May Siddiq Mansour, a recent Covid-19 patient.
Allawi Saleh Ali Al Mansouri, who also received the drug at SKMC in the capital, said the drug “contributed significantly” to his recovery from the virus.
“Shortly after receiving the medication, my condition drastically improved, and I was discharged completely healthy.
“I thank the medical team for their efforts and outstanding health care."
New anti-viral medication, Sotrovimab, became available for treatment for selected patients with Covid-19 in the UAE earlier this year. Pictures supplied
Sotrovimab is being hailed as game-changer in the treatment of the coronavirus.
The drug proved 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and 99 per cent effective in stopping admissions to intensive care in more than 6,000 patients, over a two-week period in early July in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
Almost 97 per cent of recipients fully recovered within 14 days, in line with previous findings.
Dr Anwar Salam, chief medical officer at Seha, the Abu Dhabi health services company, said thanks to the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, public hospitals were quick to adopt the emergency use of sotrovimab.
“It has proven successful, with a number of those who used this treatment after contracting Covid-19 showing positive response in a short timeframe,” he said.
The UAE was the first country in the world to receive sotrovimab.
The shipment, which arrived in mid-June, came after an agreement between the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Rafed – a group purchasing organisation – GSK and Etihad Cargo.
What is sotrovimab?
The drug consists of a laboratory-made antibody that mimics those produced by the immune system.
It works like natural antibodies do, by blocking Sars-CoV-2 from entering healthy cells and helping to clear infected ones, preventing the disease from progressing.
It is specifically for the treatment of mild to moderate conditions and is given to adults and children over the age of 12 who are at risk of developing severe symptoms.
It is the first treatment of its kind to receive approval for use in the US.
Experts believe it will be effective against future variants of the virus because the drug attaches itself to an area of the virus where variations do no occur.
Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.
Based: Riyadh
Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany
Founded: September, 2020
Number of employees: 70
Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions
Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds
Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices
Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.
Who is Enric Sala?
Enric Sala is an expert on marine conservation and is currently the National Geographic Society's Explorer-in-Residence. His love of the sea started with his childhood in Spain, inspired by the example of the legendary diver Jacques Cousteau. He has been a university professor of Oceanography in the US, as well as working at the Spanish National Council for Scientific Research and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Biodiversity and the Bio-Economy. He has dedicated his life to protecting life in the oceans. Enric describes himself as a flexitarian who only eats meat occasionally.
What is biodiversity?
According to the United Nations Environment Programme, all life on earth – including in its forests and oceans – forms a “rich tapestry of interconnecting and interdependent forces”. Biodiversity on earth today is the product of four billion years of evolution and consists of many millions of distinct biological species. The term ‘biodiversity’ is relatively new, popularised since the 1980s and coinciding with an understanding of the growing threats to the natural world including habitat loss, pollution and climate change. The loss of biodiversity itself is dangerous because it contributes to clean, consistent water flows, food security, protection from floods and storms and a stable climate. The natural world can be an ally in combating global climate change but to do so it must be protected. Nations are working to achieve this, including setting targets to be reached by 2020 for the protection of the natural state of 17 per cent of the land and 10 per cent of the oceans. However, these are well short of what is needed, according to experts, with half the land needed to be in a natural state to help avert disaster.
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE
80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime
Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing
99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus
A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection
Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years
Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years
Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine
- Have a plan for your savings.
- Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.
- Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.
- It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings.
- Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
- Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.
- If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.
- By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.
- Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.
- Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.
Company Profile
Company name: Yeepeey
Started: Soft launch in November, 2020
Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani
Based: Dubai
Industry: E-grocery
Initial investment: $150,000
Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada
Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco
Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
