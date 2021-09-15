Sotrovimab recipients share stories of Covid-19 recovery after taking anti-viral drug

Saeed Al Ameri, 36, an Emirati who tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated with sotrovimab. Wam

Saeed Al Ameri was quarantining at home with Covid-19 when his symptoms started to get worse, with a high fever, headaches and body pain.

The 36-year-old Emirati was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, where he received sotrovimab.

His condition improved quickly and within four days he had been discharged.

His wife and her mother, however, who were also suffering from the virus, took a turn for the worse.

Quote It has proven successful, with a number of those who used this treatment after contracting Covid-19 showing positive response in a short timeframe Dr Anwar Salam, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha)

They were also admitted to the ICU where the drug was administered.

And just like Mr Al Ameri, they recovered quickly and were discharged within four days.

"I am so grateful to the leaders of the UAE for their remarkable response to the pandemic,” Mr Al Ameri said.

“May the UAE be blessed with health, wellness, security, and safety.

“The unprecedented healthcare me and my family received from the SKMC team was life-saving, I am forever thankful to the entire team."

Other patients said they improved almost immediately after receiving the drug, which is administered intravenously over the period of an hour.

“I’m thankful for the effective treatment provided by the UAE to Covid-19 patients, I recovered almost immediately after receiving sotrovimab and returned back to normal life,” said May Siddiq Mansour, a recent Covid-19 patient.

Allawi Saleh Ali Al Mansouri, who also received the drug at SKMC in the capital, said the drug “contributed significantly” to his recovery from the virus.

“Shortly after receiving the medication, my condition drastically improved, and I was discharged completely healthy.

“I thank the medical team for their efforts and outstanding health care."

Sotrovimab is being hailed as game-changer in the treatment of the coronavirus.

The drug proved 100 per cent successful in preventing deaths and 99 per cent effective in stopping admissions to intensive care in more than 6,000 patients, over a two-week period in early July in the UAE, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Almost 97 per cent of recipients fully recovered within 14 days, in line with previous findings.

Dr Anwar Salam, chief medical officer at Seha, the Abu Dhabi health services company, said thanks to the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, public hospitals were quick to adopt the emergency use of sotrovimab.

“It has proven successful, with a number of those who used this treatment after contracting Covid-19 showing positive response in a short timeframe,” he said.

The UAE was the first country in the world to receive sotrovimab.

The shipment, which arrived in mid-June, came after an agreement between the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Rafed – a group purchasing organisation – GSK and Etihad Cargo.

What is sotrovimab?

The drug consists of a laboratory-made antibody that mimics those produced by the immune system.

It works like natural antibodies do, by blocking Sars-CoV-2 from entering healthy cells and helping to clear infected ones, preventing the disease from progressing.

It is specifically for the treatment of mild to moderate conditions and is given to adults and children over the age of 12 who are at risk of developing severe symptoms.

It is the first treatment of its kind to receive approval for use in the US.

Experts believe it will be effective against future variants of the virus because the drug attaches itself to an area of the virus where variations do no occur.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

What it means to be a conservationist Who is Enric Sala? Enric Sala is an expert on marine conservation and is currently the National Geographic Society's Explorer-in-Residence. His love of the sea started with his childhood in Spain, inspired by the example of the legendary diver Jacques Cousteau. He has been a university professor of Oceanography in the US, as well as working at the Spanish National Council for Scientific Research and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Biodiversity and the Bio-Economy. He has dedicated his life to protecting life in the oceans. Enric describes himself as a flexitarian who only eats meat occasionally. What is biodiversity? According to the United Nations Environment Programme, all life on earth – including in its forests and oceans – forms a “rich tapestry of interconnecting and interdependent forces”. Biodiversity on earth today is the product of four billion years of evolution and consists of many millions of distinct biological species. The term ‘biodiversity’ is relatively new, popularised since the 1980s and coinciding with an understanding of the growing threats to the natural world including habitat loss, pollution and climate change. The loss of biodiversity itself is dangerous because it contributes to clean, consistent water flows, food security, protection from floods and storms and a stable climate. The natural world can be an ally in combating global climate change but to do so it must be protected. Nations are working to achieve this, including setting targets to be reached by 2020 for the protection of the natural state of 17 per cent of the land and 10 per cent of the oceans. However, these are well short of what is needed, according to experts, with half the land needed to be in a natural state to help avert disaster.

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

