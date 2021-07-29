Abu Dhabi patients get life-saving Covid-19 drug soon after diagnosis

Patients who are high risk and have mild or moderate symptoms are quickly treated with sotrovimab

The National
Jul 29, 2021

Abu Dhabi residents who test positive for Covid-19 will be given a life-saving drug soon after their diagnosis if they are at risk of developing serious symptoms.

A new protocol means people with underlying health issues, for example, are given an IV drip at a network of first response clinics.

The assessment is made when Covid-positive patients report to collect a wrist band at a series of centres. They are assessed by a doctor and may be given other medication to help to alleviate symptoms.

Sotrovimab - one of a new wave of drugs to combat the coronavirus - is highly effective at reducing the symptoms of the virus and preventing hospitalisation.

Between 30 June and 13 July, 6,175 patients in the UAE received sotrovimab.

Last week, officials said no not one patient who had received the drug in the UAE has died - a 100 per cent effectiveness rate - and that 99 per cent avoided admissions to intensive care. The Emirates and the United States were the first countries to approve and roll it out for use.

SERIES INFO

Cricket World Cup League Two
Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series
Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu
 
Fixtures
Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal
Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States
Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal
Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal
Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States
Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Table
The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.
The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff

 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412
2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139
3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008
4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139
5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004
6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

Where to buy art books in the UAE

There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE.

In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. 

In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory.

In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

