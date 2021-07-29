UAE sends 80,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania

The UAE sent a plane carrying 80,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Mauritania to support the country's fight against the pandemic.

The medical supplies were delivered through the UAE's primary humanitarian arm, Emirates Red Crescent.

The relief package was received as the African country opened the new Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed field hospital.

The health facility will treat people infected with Covid-19 and aims to ensure greater protection from the virus for the vulnerable, the elderly and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

Hamad Al Mehairi, the UAE ambassador to Mauritania, stressed the importance of the partnership between the two countries and praised the Emirates for its steadfast support.

"This health and humanitarian initiative embodies the UAE's approach and continuous efforts to support the brotherly Mauritanian people and provide them with assistance in all fields," the envoy said.

"For many years, the UAE has undertaken great efforts in Mauritania in various aspects, foremost of which is the interest in the health aspect."

Dr Mohammed Al Falahi, general secretary of Emirates Red Crescent, said the donation was in line with the humanitarian values of the UAE and its efforts to combat the pandemic.

He said the vaccines would play a key role in curbing the spread of the virus among Mauritanian people.

In April 2020, the UAE sent a plane carrying 18 tonnes of medical and food aid to Mauritania in a show of solidarity in the early stages of the pandemic.

The shipment contained testing kits, medical devices and food supplies.

A further 49 tonnes of food parcels were flown to the country this April in keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, which was being observed at the time.

