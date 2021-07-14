Abu Dhabi restaurant forced to shut over food safety breaches

Yash Restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been closed for breaching food safety regulations. Courtesy: ADAFSA Instagram page

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been forced to shut by authorities for breaching food safety regulations.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said Yash Restaurant was ordered to close for breaching rules around food handling and public health.

Inspectors said the establishment displayed a “low level of cleanliness of the facility in general and an unclean environment”.

ADAFSA listed a number of violations.

These included:

Food being left exposed during the storage process

Non-compliance with the wearing of uniforms and gloves when handling food

Not maintaining food safety during the preparation process

Failure to separate or store ingredients properly in refrigerators to protect food from contamination

Yash was reported to the authorities on three different occasions and the restaurant had received a final warning over its poor levels of hygiene.

The establishment will be allowed to reopen when the issues have been addressed and the restaurant is shown to be complying with food safety regulations.

ADAFSA called on the public to report any food safety issues by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800 555.

