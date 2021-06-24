Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Arab Health in Dubai - in pictures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Arab Health trade exhibition at Dubai’s World Trade Centre.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai’s Crown Prince, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Arab Health, the region’s largest medical conference, saw more than 2,300 companies from 64 countries gather for the four-day event to exchange best practices and exhibit the latest technology in health devices.

