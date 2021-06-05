Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Libyan foreign minister Najla El Mangoush

The UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation met with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Friday received his Libyan foreign minister Najla El Mangoush.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

UAE-Libya relations are being consolidated ahead of crucial Libyan elections this December.

The pair discussed the strong diplomatic relationship between the UAE and Libya and outlined steps to further boost ties.

They also discussed developments in Libya, the importance of providing support to its Government of National Unity during this transitional phase, as well as preparations for elections set to be held in December 2021.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Ms El Mangoush's visit and emphasised the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and his keenness to strengthen them in a way that would mutually benefit both peoples.

He said the UAE supports all sincere efforts which would lead to a secure, stable and prosperous Libya. He added the UAE always stood by the Libyan people's aspirations for stability, development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded efforts made by the Libyan Government of National Unity as it lead the country through the current transitional phase.

He also praised steps taken by the government to ensure security and stability in Libya and the preparations taken to hold the elections in December.

Published: June 6, 2021 12:27 AM

