UAE launches PopCop events to encourage community to support climate action

The UAE is urging the public to go green ahead of the Cop28 climate conference after plans were unveiled for a series of PopCop community events.

Schools, universities and businesses are being invited to organise small, grass-roots activities – for about 10 to 15 people each – to raise awareness of efforts to safeguard the planet.

The aim is for members of the public to contribute to working towards a green planet by taking collective action and coming up with local solutions, organisers said.

“Our efforts are focused on empowering all those who call the UAE home to tackle climate change and build the next generation of environmental leadership,” said Eisa Al Subousi, project lead at Year of Sustainability.

“We want to continue fostering a nation of actionists – problem solvers with an action mindset who will design a sustainable future for all.”

Wider participation

This is in line with President Sheikh Mohamed’s announcement of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability to inspire green practices and collective action across the country.

The group has launched PopCop activations in collaboration with Cop28 to allow for wider participation of the public and to foster better understanding about what the climate conference is about.

UAE residents are being encouraged to organise community action programmes, including nature walks to take a look at unique plants, for wider participation in Cop28 to be hosted in the Emirates next month

Participants can download a planning kit from the Year of Sustainability website that details how meetings can be organised, the learnings that are possible and the collective steps that must be taken in the future.

Video messages produced by community groups will then be shared to the Cop28 forum.

Nature walks have been organised during which UAE residents learnt more about the resilience of plants in the desert.

Organisers have also asked participants to conduct a personal stocktaking of their impact on the environment.

A checklist of questions asks individuals to consider how often they use public transport, eat meat-free meals, incorporate water-saving fixtures at home or in the office, recycle household waste and purchase sustainable products.

Events will continue through Cop28, which begins on November 30, with the aim of helping more people learn about sustainability and think of creative solutions.

To host a successful PopCop, download a planning kit from the Year of Sustainability website.