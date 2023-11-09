What is Cop28 and why is it important?

World leaders will tackle climate change at a UN summit known as Cop in Dubai in just a few weeks.

The summit comes after a year of extreme weather events in which many climate records were broken.

It will also be held against a backdrop of major geopolitical tensions, from Ukraine to Gaza.

So what is Cop28, why is it important and what are the chances of success?

What is Cop28?

Cop stands for “conference of the parties”, referring to the almost 200 countries that signed up to the UN’s original climate deal in 1992.

The treaty – the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – came into force in 1994 and aims to prevent dangerous human interference with the world's climate.

The first Cop was held in Bonn, Germany in 1995. There have been 27 to date – so this year it is Cop28.

Cops were once small, technical affairs, but they have grown much larger over the years with negotiations taking place alongside vibrant protests, workshops, discussions and scores of pavilions from countries and organisations dedicated to highlighting the plight of the environment and protecting it.

When is Cop28 on and where is it being held?

Cop28 runs from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

The venue previously hosted the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai from 2021 to 2022 that attracted visitors from all over the world.

Organisers said 70,000 are expected to attend this year. This would make Cop28 the most attended summit yet.

Why is Cop28 being held in Dubai?

Cops are rotated through the UN’s five regions every year.

It is the Asia-Pacific group's turn this year and the UAE was chosen to be the host.

Other countries in the Middle East and North Africa such as Morocco, Egypt and Qatar have previously hosted Cops.

Who is attending the summit?

National leaders, government ministers, negotiators, climate advocates and business leaders from around the globe are expected to attend the summit.

Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, said he will be in Dubai during Cop28 and the UK’s King Charles III is scheduled to deliver a speech during the event's opening ceremony.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said he will attend Cop28, while Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is also expected to attend.

It is not clear if US President Joe Biden will travel to Dubai although he did speak at Cop27 in Egypt last year.

More are expected to announce their attendance in the run-up to the event.

Why is Cop28 important?

The world is getting hotter because of human activity, scientists say.

Globally, the world has warmed already by just over 1°C with the UN warning it could be headed for more than 2°C.

This would break pledges under the 2015 Paris deal where countries agreed to “pursue efforts” to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

UN scientists have warned that if this threshold is breached, billions of people could be affected by heat and humidity that damages their health.

Cop28 till try to tackle this.

What are the big issues at Cop28?

Countries will assess how they are measuring up to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Known as the “global stocktake”, it will examine what has been achieved and what more needs to be done.

The UN has already said the world is way off track in keeping to the 1.5°C goal and emissions that contribute to global warming must be slashed to stay on track.

Burning fossil fuels is the main cause of global warming and leaders will tackle this.

Scaling up climate finance to those who need it most is another. Poorer countries want the annual $100 billion funding goal promised in 2009 by wealthier counties to be delivered, but it is thought trillions of dollars are needed.

Ramping up climate adaptation efforts; getting the contentious loss and damage fund into operation; trying to limit deforestation; and building awareness of nature and its role in tackling climate change are among the other topics up for discussion.

What is the schedule for the event?

Cop28 begins with a major leader's summit on December 1 and 2 that sets the tone for the event.

The talks then commence and intensify significantly in the final days in the hope of clinching a deal before they all leave.

There will also be themed days on issues including the first in-depth looks at health, nature, food, and youth.

What are the blue zone and green zones?

The venue is divided into two zones: blue and green.

The blue zone is where the negotiations are held, and is the site of country pavilions, presidency events, and hundreds of side events. It is off limits to the public.

The green zone is expected to be open to the public and will host talks, events and performances about green issues.

Will Cop28 make any difference?

Cops try to build momentum to tackle climate change.

Some are more successful than others, and parties at Cop21 signed up to the Paris deal.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, said the 1.5°C goal remains the guiding “north star” for Cop28.

Where will be the next Cop be?

Cop29 is scheduled to be staged by a country in the Eastern Europe group, but reports suggest the Ukraine war is complicating efforts to find a host.

Countries will try to agree on a host at Cop28, but there is no formal deadline.

Brazil is expected to host Cop30 in 2025 as part of the Latin American and Caribbean grouping.