Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan opens new Dh122m neighbourhood

The Ruler of Sharjah on Saturday opened a Dh122 million neighbourhood in Kalba providing 151 homes for Emiratis.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said the launch of the Al Saf Residential Complex was in line with the emirate's efforts to provide suitable housing and bolster the quality of life of its citizens.

The first phase of the scheme was completed in 18 months, with the next stage scheduled to be delivered by the end of February.

Each house in the development, which spans 417,000 square metres, features five rooms.

The project also includes a public park and other amenities.

Sheikh Dr Sultan planted an almond tree within Al Saf Park, which is at the heart of the newly opened residential area.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by various sheikhs and officials.

Meeting needs of growing population

Sharjah has sought to deliver vital housing support to Emirati families amid a population boom.

The latest Sharjah Census, published in May, showed the emirate's population had grown by 22 per cent to 1.8 million, from 1.4 million in 2015

In June, Sheikh Dr Sultan increased the number of Emiratis who can apply for housing aid by 50 per cent.

The announcement means that an additional 500 families will be eligible to apply for assistance each year.

The cap was 1,000 applications per year, but will now be increased to 1,500 by the Sharjah Housing Programme.

The programme was launched in 2012 and has since spent Dh8.9 billion ($2.4 billion) to aid Emiratis, benefitting 10,879 families.

This figure includes more than Dh5 billion in housing grants and Dh3.4 billion in housing loans.