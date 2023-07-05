Dh1 million Arab Hope Makers receives close to 15,000 submissions in three weeks

A major UAE award championing humanitarianism and philanthropy across the region has received close to 15,000 submissions since its return was announced three weeks ago.

Arab Hope Makers, established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, aims to shine a light on acts of generosity and goodwill that transform lives and communities.

People can nominate themselves or others for the Dh1 million award.

It was announced on Wednesday that 14,600 nominations have already been registered.

Sheikh Mohammed last month said the fourth round of the programme would seek to honour those bringing about “positive change in our societies”.

In a message shared on social media, he spoke of the importance of acknowledging the efforts of “thousands of hope makers” aiming to make a difference all over the region and beyond.

“We extend our search to all segments of society, aiming to celebrate these inspiring individuals, rejoice in their endeavours and highlight their remarkable accomplishments," he said.

“Anyone who recognises goodness within themselves is encouraged to self-nominate or nominate others through our website.”

He underlined the need to showcase the goodness of humanity against a narrative of “pessimism and negativity” in the region.

“Hope embodies strength, propels change and holds the key to rejuvenation,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

“It represents the anticipation of the future, an ongoing act of giving, seizing opportunities, and an infinite wellspring of human kindness.

“We actively seek individuals who embody hope and contribute to its cultivation, in order to honour and showcase their exemplary role in our communities.

“While conversations may often revolve around conflicts, despair, pessimism, and negativity in our region, we prioritise discussions on hope, acts of kindness, and positive transformations within our societies. Countless hope instigators can be found in every city and village.”

An Emirati man who helped transform a hospital in Kenya into one of the most advanced facilities in the country was named the winner of the most recent Arab Hope Makers award in 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed presented Ahmed Al Falasi with the Dh1 million award after he was chosen from a list of five people shortlisted for their humanitarian work in education, health care and the environment.

Mr Al Falasi was chosen by popular vote from all who attended the event but Sheikh Mohammed also gave the four other contenders Dh1 million each in prize money.

More than 92,000 participants from 38 countries applied for the 2020 programme, with the final ceremony held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

People can apply for this year's award by visiting https://arabhopemakers.com/