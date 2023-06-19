UAE enhances workplace safety through partnership with international labour organisation

The UAE has signed an agreement with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to develop and improve workplace inspections, raising the standard of occupational safety.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation signed the co-operation agreement on the sidelines of the ILO conference in Geneva, where Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and ILO Director General Gilbert F Hounbo, were in attendance.

The agreement aims to strengthen and empower inspectors at the ministry, developing their skills and knowledge that will help them carry out their inspection tasks proactively.

The move will be in line with the best international practices and standards.

The agreement was signed by Shayma Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at the ministry and Ruba Jaradat, ILO's regional director for Arab states.

"We are committed to strengthening our partnership with the International Labour Organisation and developing new avenues for co-operation that serve our common goals to protect the rights and achievements of workers," Ms Alwadhi said.

"Signing this co-operation reflects the UAE's integrated strategy to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of its labour market, to bring in new talent and skilled professionals, and meet the highest international standards of excellence," she said.

Ms Alwadhi said that the agreement will also strengthen the regulation of labour relations, provide stability, increase productivity and create more job opportunities in the country.

"Occupational safety and health are top priorities for the ministry and are deeply rooted practices in the UAE labour market culture," she added.

The announcement comes a week after the UAE announced the return of its annual mandatory midday break for outdoor workers.

The initiative – led by the ministry – is to protect employees from the extremes of summer heat.

The policy prohibits people from working outdoors between 12.30pm and 3pm, and will be in effect from June 15 to September 15.

Companies caught breaking the rules will face fines of up to Dh50,000.