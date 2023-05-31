UAE sets out plan to regulate non-Muslim places of worship

The UAE has set out plans to bolster the regulation of all non-Muslim places of worship in the country.

The Federal National Council on Tuesday passed a draft law to oversee the operations of religious venues such as churches and temples, including those in free zones.

The move is an effort to provide a framework for the further integration of all faiths into the Emirates' diverse society.

Under the plan, the UAE Cabinet will select a committee to govern the practices of non-Muslim religions in the Emirate, state news agency Wam reported.

A registry will be set up to record licences approved for houses of worship.

The legislation will bestow a legal personality on all places of worship, which means they have rights and obligations under UAE law.

Each place of worship must be managed by a council to represent it in all of its dealings.

Religious establishments must also hold a bank account with a local financial institution and will be mandated to direct funds to relevant programmes and projects.

The draft law prohibits places of worship from using their venues for non-designated purposes or from disparaging other religious teachings.

Those found in breach of the law face fines ranging from Dh100,000 to Dh3 million.

The law also grants judicial control officers, appointed by the Minister of Justice or the head of the local judicial authority, the right to enforce the law's provisions and prove breaches.

Existing places of worship are required to conform to the law within six months from the date its executive regulations are enacted, with the possibility of an extension of up to two years.

Promoting interfaith harmony

The Moses ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi hosted its first ever Passover. Photo: Abrahamic Family House

The UAE has sought to strengthen alliances between all faiths in recent years to better serve a multicultural population, comprising more than 200 nationalities.

The country is home to more than 40 churches, with Christians buoyed by a landmark visit by Pope Francis to Abu Dhabi in 2019.

A Hindu temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali opened its doors in October, with construction gathering pace on the region's first traditional Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi.

In March, the UAE opened the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, featuring a mosque, church and synagogue.

The structure, which also includes a cultural centre, encourages visitors to worship, learn and engage in dialogue.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE remained committed to promoting “mutual respect, understanding and diversity”, ahead of the launch of the multi-faith place of worship.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”