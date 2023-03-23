Hessa Buhumaid named director general of Dubai's Community Development Authority

Hessa Buhumaid has been named director general of Dubai's Community Development Authority.

She was appointed on the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.

The decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette, Dubai Media Office stated.

Read more UAE is putting women in the boardroom and in space, minister tells UN meeting in Geneva

Ms Buhumaid serves in the UAE Cabinet as Minister of State, having previously acted as Minister of Community Development.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked her predecessor, Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar, for his service during his tenure and wished him well for his future responsibilities.

The Ruler of Dubai highlighted the importance of improving social services provided to citizens in Dubai in line with efforts to bolster their quality of life.

The Community Development Authority is tasked with supporting all sections of society, from the welfare of children and senior citizens, to protecting the rights of people with disabilities.