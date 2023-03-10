Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed unveils Smart Mission project to improve UAE's consular services

The UAE is using cutting-edge technology to make consular services more efficient and speed up support for citizens in emergency situations overseas.

The Smart Mission project, which is powered by artificial intelligence, aims to streamline customer experiences for people dealing with embassies and consulates.

It was launched by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign of Affairs and International Co-operation, in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from dealing with emergency cases, key services include the delivery of returned documents, the attestation of individual and commercial documents and the issuance of “To Whom It May Concern certificates”, state news agency Wam reported.

Requests can be completed through facial recognition and 3D technology, with “virtual” employees on hand to offer interactive support.

Sheikh Abdullah was given a demonstration of how the advanced technology works.

He inspected a model of the project, “prepared at the Ministry's General Court in Abu Dhabi, and reviewed the experience of the smart mission, in which artificial intelligence techniques were employed in order to provide advanced and simplified services that improve the customer's journey”, Wam stated.

The government project is in line its “We The UAE 2031" strategy, which was announced in November.

Bolstering digital services is among the leading goals of the plan, along with the creation of public sector jobs and development of economic partnerships.