Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed offers condolences to FIA chief following death of his son

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, on Thursday offered his condolences to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem following the death of his son Saif.

Saif Ben Sulayem had followed his father's footsteps into motor racing and competed in the inaugural 2016-17 UAE Formula 4 series that included current Formula One rookies Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant, recording a number of top 10 finishes that season.

His father Mohammed, a 14-time Middle East Rally Champion, was appointed FIA President in December 2021.