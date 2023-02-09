Mohammed ben Sulayem to step back from 'day-to-day' involvement with F1

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has told Formula One team bosses he will step back from the day-to-day running of the sport to focus on "strategic matters" and leave the sport in the hands of professional managers instead.

The BBC and Sky Sports television quoted Ben Sulayem detailing the changes in a letter, seen by them, to the 10 teams.

"My stated objective was to be a non-executive president via the recruitment of a team of professional managers, which has now been largely completed," he said.

"Therefore, going forward, your day-to-day contact for all matters on F1 will be with [head of single seater racing] Nikolas [Tombazis] and his team, while I will focus on strategic matters with my leadership team."

The FIA announced changes to its Formula One structure last month with Steve Nielsen, who has decades of experience with various teams, joining from the commercial rights holder as sporting director.

Tim Goss, a former McLaren technical director, moved up from deputy technical director at the FIA to become Tombazis's replacement.

Francois Sicard, previously sporting director, was handed a new role as head of Formula One strategy and operations, responsible for long-term strategic planning and key trackside activities and logistics.

The FIA has also appointed Natalie Robyn, an American, as chief executive.

A spokesperson said: "The president's manifesto clearly set out this plan before he was elected — it pledged 'the appointment of an FIA CEO to provide an integrated and aligned operation,' as well as to 'introduce a revised governance framework' under 'a leadership team focused on transparency, democracy, and growth.'

"These goals, as well as the announcement of the new structure of the single-seater department, have been planned since the beginning of this presidency.

"The FIA president has a wide remit that covers the breadth of global motor sport and mobility, and now that the structural reorganisation in Formula 1 is complete, this is a natural next step."

Relations between Formula One and the FIA have been strained in recent months over a range of issues. Last month, F1 owner Liberty Media accused Ben Sulayem of interfering with its commercial rights over comments the 61-year-old Emirati made about the sport's valuation.

Ben Sulayem is an avid supporter of Michael Andretti's bid to enter an 11th team on the grid – a move most existing teams are resistant to because of the dilution of revenues.

The new F1 season starts in Bahrain on March 5. A record 24 races are scheduled to take place with Abu Dhabi hosting the final race on November 26.