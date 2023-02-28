Sheikh Hamdan says Cop28 will 'have a lasting impact on global sustainability'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said Cop28 in the UAE this year would have an enduring impact on the future of climate change.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, attending a meeting of the Cop28 UAE Higher Committee held at Expo City Dubai, said the organisation of the event reflects the country's commitment to bringing together nations and institutions from around the world to generate solutions for critical international issues.

After the UAE’s previous success in hosting mega global events, he said Cop28 "promises to open new pathways to resolve global environmental and climate-related challenges".

"We look forward to organising the best edition of Cop that will have a lasting impact on global sustainability," Sheikh Hamdan said.

I attended the 8th meeting of the Higher Committee, which oversees preparations for COP28, set to be held at Expo City Dubai. We look forward to organising the best edition of COP that will have a lasting impact on global sustainability pic.twitter.com/q2E4tSMdUb — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 28, 2023

In the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan spoke about the importance of local and federal government working together as one team to ensure the event's success.

The meeting built on discussions at the previous committee meeting in February chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and head of the UAE's delivery committee.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of Cop28, provided Sheikh Hamdan with updates on local preparations for the climate summit, including the Cop28 Presidency’s global listening tour.

“The Cop28 Presidency is actively consulting with and listening to all stakeholders on the first leg of our listening tour, to connect the efforts of all stakeholders in co-creating concrete solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance," said Dr Al Jaber.

"This is crucial to Cop28’s vision for an open, transparent and inclusive process that builds on previous climate progress, enhances the buy-in of diverse stakeholders and advances groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.”

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, spoke about efforts to increase local and international youth participation and prioritise young people's voices, needs and skills on the global climate agenda.

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion of all logistical preparations for the event.