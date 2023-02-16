President Sheikh Mohamed receives Libya’s Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday received Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, at Al Shati Palace.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed UAE-Libya relations and aspects of joint co-operation.

They also discussed supporting efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the country's development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and senior UAE officials including Ali Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Mr Dbeibeh's delegation also attended the talks.