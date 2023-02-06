UAE forces carry out extensive airborne operations in Joint Emirates Shield/51 exercise

Members of the UAE Armed Forces have carried out further operations as part of their current Joint Emirates Shield/51 exercise.

The Joint Task Force named “Khalifa” carried out extensive airborne operations, news agency Wam said.

Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, said the Khalifa operations were a continuation of the Joint Task Force named "Zayed", which took place on Sunday, carried out by the airborne forces.

Maj Gen Al Ameri said the effectiveness of the exercise in destroying hostile targets was the decisive factor in the successful Khalifa operations.

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday announced that air, sea and land units would be taking part in a series of operational drills aimed at boosting the combat readiness and efficiency of the UAE Armed Forces' major units at all times.

The elite Presidential Guard is among the forces taking part.