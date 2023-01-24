President Sheikh Mohamed hosts Qasr Al Bahr Majlis

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received a letter from his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The message was delivered by the President's special envoy, Salah Boucha, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

It focused on ways to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.

Mr Boucha conveyed the Algerian leader's best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed offered similar sentiments in return.

The UAE leader and the visiting diplomat discussed efforts to boost co-operation in various sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed also hosted President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi at the majlis.

The two sides reviewed various aspects of joint co-operation and opportunities to enhance them for the benefit of both countries.

The majlis was attended by a number of senior UAE ministers and dignitaries, including Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.