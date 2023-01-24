Sheikh Mohamed appoints Abu Dhabi Executive Council members

President Sheikh Mohamed has made new appointments to the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
Mohammed Al Shorafa was made chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. He was previously chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
Mansour Al Mansouri will serve as chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. He was director general of the National Media Council, among other roles.
Ahmed Al Kuttab was made chairman of the Department of Government Support. He is a senior director at Adnoc, among other roles.
Ahmed Al Zaabi was appointed chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. He has served in key positions in the government and at Abu Dhabi Global Market.
The Executive Council plays a key leadership role in government. The heads of the emirate's government departments all report to it.