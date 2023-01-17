Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Yoon Suk Yeol

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed said relations between the UAE and South Korea have reached “unprecedented levels” with the signing of 26 new agreements.

“Our relations with [South Korea] are exemplary,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“In space, we co-operated in transferring knowledge. In energy, we built the largest nuclear plant in the world. In trade, we are their first Arab partner.

“We will support 26 new agreements signed to reach unprecedented levels of strategic co-operation.”

The South Korean President is in the UAE on a four-day official state visit.

He landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed.

During a meeting at Sea Palace barza, Sheikh Mohamed said they had “fruitful discussions and witnessed the signing of several agreements”.

Mr Yoon on Monday attended Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and visited the Barakah Nuclear Plant to mark the completion of Unit 3.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the partnership between the UAE and South Korea has brought significant benefits to both countries, enabling bilateral co-operation in a number of key sectors including nuclear energy.

“The relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Korea has been continuously strengthened through the decade-long collaboration in developing the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE and South Korea forged diplomatic ties in 1980, with relations flourishing in the decades since.

In 2009, the UAE awarded the contract for the construction of the Barakah plant to Korea Electric Power Company, which during the peak of construction was the largest nuclear energy project globally.

In 2016, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and KEPCO signed an agreement to support the sustainable operations of the Barakah plant over the coming more than 60 years of operations.

The nations have also worked in partnership in the space sector, pooling their expertise in satellites.