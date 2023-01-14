South Korean president arrives in Abu Dhabi for state visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for the start of an official four-day state visit.

Mr Yoon was greeted at the Presidential Airport by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Khaldoon Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council and Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea.

The visit will formally begin on Sunday, state news agency Wam stated.

Mr Yoon will hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed and attend the World Future Energy Summit, which is being held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, from January 16 to 18.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Yoon will explore ways to bolster co-operation in line with a strategic partnership in place between their nations.

The South Korean leader will meet a number of state officials and visit key development projects during the trip, Wam said.

Discussions will centre on nuclear energy, climate change, health, the space sector, smart agriculture and culture.

"Choosing the UAE as the first foreign visit [of 2023] reflects President Yoon's determination to enhance the strategic partnership with the UAE in energy, investment, defence and nuclear energy," said Kim Sung Han, South Korea's National Security Adviser, in comments carried by Wam.

The UAE and South Korea are working to strengthen bilateral ties.

In December, Sheikh Mohamed met Kim Dae Ki, a special envoy of the South Korean President, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Dae Ki delivered a written message from Mr Yoon, which spoke of the friendship between the nations, and the co-operation and opportunities to develop them further within the framework of the two countries' strategic partnership.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of expanding current co-operation and partnership between the UAE and South Korea, especially in economy, trade, investment, energy in its various traditional and renewable sectors, advanced technology and other fields that relate to economic diversification plans and building a knowledge-based economy that have been adopted by both countries.

The UAE and South Korea forged diplomatic ties in 1980, with relations flourishing in the decades since.

South Korea played a key role in the construction of the UAE's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first such facility of its kind in the Arab world.

The two nations have also worked in partnership in the space sector, pooling their expertise to send satellites into the skies.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit from January 14 to 17 brings new expectations and hope," Yoo Jeh Seung, South Korean Ambassador to the UAE, told The National this week.

"Our two countries have, up to this point, been considered brotherly nations with a special strategic partnership, but now, given the significance of this visit, we see an opportunity to take off for a greater future."