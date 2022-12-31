President Sheikh Mohamed looks to 'brighter future together' in 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed said 2023 will be a year when the UAE can build on its progress as a nation and look to a more prosperous future.

He hoped that the year ahead will bring peace and happiness to all.

“As we welcome the new year, we reflect with gratitude on how far we have come as a nation and renew our commitment to creating an even brighter future together,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter on Saturday.

“We pray that the year ahead brings peace and happiness to the people of the UAE, the region and the world.”

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a similar message and called for 2023 to bring “goodness and peace” across the world.

He said the UAE had “not stopped working for a single day” during 2022 to continue its development.

He promised the world “something more beautiful” to come in the year ahead.

Sheikh Mohammed shared a video charting the UAE's achievements this year, from its rise in the space sector to business growth and partnerships on the global stage.

President Sheikh Mohamed is featured in the video along with Sheikh Mohammed.

The past year has been a remarkable year for the UAE, stepping further to the future through breakthrough initiatives, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“We will embrace 2023 with a relentless spirit to achieve no less than the best.

“Happy new year to our country and our people. Happy new year to the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the peoples of the world,” he wrote.

“2023 is a year of goodness and peace, God willing, for everyone.”

