Sheikh Khaled and Crown Prince of Jordan attend military exercise in Abu Dhabi

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Tuesday observed a military exercise involving the Jordanian and Emirati armed forces.

Prince Hussein arrived in the Emirates for an official visit on Monday.

The training operation aimed to sharpen the combat skills of both forces and tested their capabilities under various conditions across a range of scenarios.

Wearing military fatigues, Prince Hussein watched troops from the two allied nations being put through their paces.

Sheikh Khaled and Prince Hussein also listened to a briefing on the activities of the training programme, which included several joint exercises that demonstrated the high level of co-operation between the respective forces.

The two men held talks on the sidelines of the military exercise, during which they discussed the long-standing ties between their countries and the importance of enhancing bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Humaid Shabas, president of the Supreme Audit Institution; Staff Lt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, deputy chief of staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Maj Gen Saeed Al Shehhi, commander of the UAE Land Forces; Nassar Habashneh, Jordan's ambassador to the UAE; Dr Zaid Baqain, director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Jordan, and other officials.