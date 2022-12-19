President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with King Abdullah of Jordan

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday called Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss further bolstering the close ties between their nations.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern during their conversation.

They emphasised the strong bilateral relations between the Middle East neighbours and their commitment to enhancing partnerships in various fields.

The UAE and Jordan enjoy a long-standing alliance.

King Abdullah made an official visit to Abu Dhabi in November, where he was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport on arrival.

During a meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, the leaders discussed the close relations between the countries and various aspects of co-operation.

The Jordanian monarch regularly visits the UAE.

In June, King Abdullah held high-level talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields.

King Abdullah also visited the UAE in February with his wife Queen Rania.

President Sheikh Mohamed meets King Abdullah - in pictures