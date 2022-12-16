Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attends Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy's graduation ceremony

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, attended the graduation ceremony of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy on Thursday.

As Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, Sheikh Abdullah met the 51 graduands, who were given their diplomas and degrees during the ceremony at the institution's campus.

The students were from the seventh cohort of the postgraduate diploma programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, the fourth cohort of the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership programme, and the first cohort of the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development programme.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, diplomats and relatives of the students.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the graduands for their impressive academic achievements.

He said as future diplomats and representatives, they would further strengthen the UAE's status on the global stage and help build a more progressive, sustainable, and peaceful world.

Nickolay Mladenov, director general of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “The strength of a nation’s diplomatic service is one of its greatest assets.

"The ability to think creatively, to collaborate, to mediate and prevent conflict, to adapt rapidly to unforeseen circumstances, and to contribute to international peace and security – these are the duties of the diplomats of the future.”

“As diplomats, you will not only represent the UAE and the values that this great country stands for, but you will also bear the responsibility of advancing its national interests, promoting its achievements, and propelling its ambitions.

"It is refreshing and reassuring to witness a line-up of dynamic graduates, ready to take on the vast challenges of tomorrow.”

The academy’s board of trustees also held its 15th meeting on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN and Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and other officials and members of the academy.

Founded in 2014, the academy is committed to producing future diplomats and foreign policy leaders.

It started as The Emirates Diplomatic Academy but in 2021 was renamed after Dr Gargash in honour of his contributions to the UAE.

It followed Dr Gargash departing his role as minister of state for foreign affairs to become diplomatic adviser to the President.

The academy announced plans in May to offer a six-month course aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills to address climate change, ahead of the Cop28 climate conference in Expo City, Dubai, in November 2023.