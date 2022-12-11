Sheikh Abdullah meets Saudi Foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the two discussed the long historic relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

They spoke of paths of co-operation and ways to enhance them in all areas, in light of the distinguished strategic partnership binding the two countries.

They also tackled issues of interest and special dossiers related to joint Arab and GCC co-operation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Prince Faisal, emphasising the strength of fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the two countries' leadership and peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-Saudi relations were strategic, strong and sustainable, and are enhanced continually for the benefit of their countries and peoples.

He said the relationship supported security and stability, regionally and globally.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the Saudi minister on the success of the 43rd session of GCC Supreme Council, which would contribute to developing GCC joint work.

He congratulated Prince Faisal on the success of the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Co-operation and Development and the China-Arab States Summit.

Sheikh Abdullah and Prince Faisal lauded their outcomes and role in boosting fruitful ties between China and countries of the regions, and promoting sustainable economic development that will reflect positively on the region and enhance its security, stability and prosperity.

Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, attended the meeting.