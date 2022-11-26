Sheikh Abdullah meets Somalian foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Somalian counterpart Abshir Omar Jama on Saturday.

The two men discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties during the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke of the strong bonds between the countries and emphasised the UAE's determination to support efforts to bring peace and stability to Somalia.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.

The visiting minister expressed his thanks for the UAE's ongoing support of the African nation.

Vital aid sent was recently to Somalia from Dubai after the city of Mogadishu was hit with a deadly car bomb late last month.

The emirate's International Humanitarian City responded to a call by the World Health Organisation to help those affected by the attack that killed 120 people and injured more than 300 others.

Thirty-eight tonnes of trauma kits and surgical equipment worth about $130,000 were flown to Somalia's capital and are expected to help up to 55,000 people.

Somalia is battling its worst drought in 40 years, with about eight million people impacted, and more than a million of those displaced.

In August, an Emirati ship carrying more than 1,000 tonnes of food and relief supplies was sent to the port of Mogadishu in the African country, following directives by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Maldives meeting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Maldives, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed efforts to boost UAE partnerships with the Maldives during a meeting with the country's foreign minister.

Sheikh Abdullah held talks with Abdulla Shahid in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, with regional and international issues on the agenda.

Discussions centred on their shared vision to drive development and prosperity, the UAE's hosting of the Cop 28 climate summit next year, and plans for the countries to work together to pursue environment goals.

Mr Shahid praised the Emirate's determination to help address global climate change challenges.

He also delivered a letter from the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to President Sheikh Mohamed.

The message focused on the strong ties between the countries.