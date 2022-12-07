President Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Russia's Putin by phone

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, state news agency Wam said on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed "friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to a number of issues of regional and international interest," Wam reported.

No further details were released.

Sheikh Mohamed met with Mr Putin in St Petersburg in October.

At the time, Sheikh Mohamed "emphasised the UAE's policy of supporting peace and stability and called for the continuation of serious consultations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, regardless of how difficult or complex it may be".

The two leaders met at the Constantine Palace in Strelna, outside Russia's second city.