Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, executive director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, on Thursday received Dr Rashad Al Alimi, chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, at Wahat Al Karama.

Sheikh Khalifa and Dr Al Alimi attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leaders, people and soldiers of the UAE.

They also went on a tour and Dr Al Alimi was given a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery of UAE's heroes and the country's values.

At the end of the tour, Dr Al Alimi wrote in the visitor’s book, paying his respects to the martyrs of the UAE.

Later, Dr Al Alimi also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He was told briefed on the mosque's history, its collection, Islamic art and architecture.