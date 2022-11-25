Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays tribute to 'inspiring physician' Joseph Baron

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday paid tribute to the late Dr Joseph Baron.

The British citizen was the former head of general medicine at Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital and established many of the healthcare services in the emirate.

“Today Dubai mourns Dr Joseph Baron, an inspiring physician whose medical services had touched the lives of so many people,” said Sheikh Mohammed on Twitter.

“He would always be remembered for his knowledge, compassion and dedication. He was indeed one of the many caring hearts of Dubai.”

Dr Baron arrived in the UAE in 1977 and become the head of general medicine at Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital.

He started the department from scratch and also established cardiology, pulmonology and gastroenterology as specialities at the hospitals.

Later on, he was appointed head of the Pharmaceutical Committee, which published the first pharmaceutical reference book in the region.

Dr Baron was also at the forefront of the establishment of the Dubai Women's Medical College in 1988 and served as professor of internal medicine and cardiology.

“Professor Joseph M Baron was a legendary icon to Dubai, Dubai Health Services and the Dubai Medical College,” the college said on its website.

“He was a man of great intellect, vision, courage and above all humanity.

“He will always be remembered by the numerous lives he touched and his legacy will live forever.”

In the 1999-2000 term, Dr Baron was awarded theHamdan Award for Honouring Individuals Working in the Field of Medicine and Health via the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Services.