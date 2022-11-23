UAE minister calls for action on climate, food and conflict at UN Morocco forum

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, called for collective action to tackle climate change, food insecurity and conflict in her address to the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations Forum in Morocco.

“These crises are negatively affecting economies and societies globally, and need to be addressed urgently on a world scale with rapid and real action,” Ms Al Kaabi said of conflicts, climate change, food insecurity and water scarcity, which are compounded in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There must be real, serious and collective action to confront these issues. We need to find effective solutions to end the crises, and that’s what brings us here to this pivotal forum.”

Ms Al Kaabi said there was an “urgent need to forge human-centred policies focusing on humanity and improving the quality of life for everyone”.

The forum hosted member states of UNAOC and high-ranking officials from international organisations including Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and 40 ministers and heads of states.

Ms Al Kaabi highlighted the UAE's contribution to support tolerance, co-existence and peace in the past three years.

She mentioned the visit of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmed Al Tayeb, to Abu Dhabi to sign the Document on Human Fraternity, the creation of the Abrahamic Family House, which includes a mosque, a church and a synagogue, and bringing together more than 190 countries and organisations at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the vision for “connecting minds, creating the future”.

The UNAOC Forum adopted a declaration in the city of Fez, stating the member states’ commitment to achieve comprehensive goals, so that governments, with the support of civil society, can overcome challenges and progress towards co-existence within peaceful, inclusive and sustainable societies.

This would only be possible by promoting media and information literacy and propagating tolerance, respect and mutual understanding.