UAE and Indonesia to partner on Cop28 climate action and build solar plant

President Sheikh Mohamed and Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday witnessed the signing of a number of deals aimed at further bolstering ties between the nations.

The agreements — announced at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Centre in Bali, as part of Sheikh Mohamed's visit for the G20 Summit — included a partnership on climate action to prepare for Cop28 in the UAE next year, as well as further co-operation on infrastructure development, artificial intelligence and other environmental issues.

The two allies will also work together on cybersecurity, while a grant agreement was struck on the financing of a tuberculosis control programme in Indonesia.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indonesia's Kilang Pertamina Internasional will partner in the petrochemical sector and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, more widely known as Masdar, will join forces with Pertamina Power Indonesia on developing a solar power plant in the Rokan Block.

Other partnerships include a national genome initiatives between Asaren Indonesia and G42 Healthcare, and work on renewable energy and storage between Masdar, the Indonesian Investment Authority and Pertamina Power Indonesia.

Present at the announcement were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

