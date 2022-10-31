Kyrgyzstan to name mountain peak after UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov in Abu Dhabi, during which the Kyrgyz leader announced plans to name a mountain peak after UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Mr Japarov said the decision was made to honour Sheikh Zayed's humanitarian values and contributions, and for his significant role in strengthening the friendship and co-operation between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

He also said a public school in Kyrgyzstan will carry the name of Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Japarov for his generous gestures.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed said he hoped the visit would boost relations between the two countries in various fields.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored opportunities to further develop co-operation between the nations, especially in the fields of the economy, trade, investment and tourism.

They also witnessed the signing of several agreements in the fields of finance, energy, the environment, cyber security, banking and Islamic affairs.

A co-operation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet was exchanged and a twinning agreement between the cities of Abu Dhabi and Bishkek was also made.

Earlier, Mr Japarov visited the Wahat Al Karama memorial in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun, director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office. He also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.