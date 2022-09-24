Fire crews tackle explosion at Abu Dhabi gas plant

Emergency services battled a fire in the Al Mafraq industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning following a gas cylinder explosion.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to reports of a fire at a gas plant in the area.

Investigations are now under way as to the cause of the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, firefighters tackled a blaze in Dubai's Barsha Heights that caused extensive damage to a residential tower.

Videos taken by people living nearby showed that the roof of a mid-rise residential building had caught fire.

The fire appeared to be on the top floor and roof area of Al Meer Tower, next to the Ramee Rose Hotel.

Dubai Media Office said the tower was evacuated before the blaze took hold, with no injuries reported.