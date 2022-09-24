Fire crews tackle explosion at Abu Dhabi gas plant

Emergency services respond to incident in Al Mafraq on Saturday morning

A gas cylinder explosion caused a fire in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq industrial area. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
The National
Sep 24, 2022
Emergency services battled a fire in the Al Mafraq industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning following a gas cylinder explosion.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to reports of a fire at a gas plant in the area.

Investigations are now under way as to the cause of the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

Updated: September 24, 2022, 10:31 AM
