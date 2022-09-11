President Sheikh Mohamed receives Serbian president in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday received Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Vucic was accorded an official reception on his arrival, where the national anthems of the UAE and Serbia were played, followed by a 21-gun salute, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders held talks on growing the various areas of co-operation between their countries, in addition to a number of regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern.

I was pleased to meet with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, for the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between our two countries, which builds upon our strong bilateral ties and promises to enhance cooperation at all levels in the future. pic.twitter.com/Hx0EJtISCZ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 11, 2022

The two leaders explored UAE-Serbia co-operation in investment, economic and trade fields, as well as in science, technology, food security, agriculture, renewable energy and space.

Sheikh Mohamed said strong UAE-Serbia relations are continuing to grow, with the signing of 10 co-operation agreements on Sunday.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement includes co-operation on diplomatic training, co-operation in combating human trafficking, legal and judicial co-operation in civil and commercial matters, an extradition agreement, an agreement on the transfer of convicted people, an agreement in cultural fields, a cyber security agreement and a co-operation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Serbian government.

Mr Vucic thanked the UAE for the support it offers to Serbia and stressed his country's eagerness to strengthen their relations.

The European leader arrived in the UAE capital on Saturday, accompanied by an entourage of ministers and senior officials.

His visit aims to strengthen growing economic ties between Serbia and the Emirates.

The UAE is one of the largest sources of net foreign direct investment in Serbia.