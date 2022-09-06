President Sheikh Mohamed receives Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received the Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council, Abdullah Al Sheikh, during a Sea Palace barza in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Al Sheikh was accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, chairman of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, the two touched upon the long-standing relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Al Sheikh conveyed the good wishes of Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE, and Sheikh Mohamed wished Saudi Arabia and its people further progress and prosperity.