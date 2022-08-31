UAE Ministry of Defence sends more humanitarian support to flood-hit Pakistan

The UAE is continuing to provide humanitarian aid to flood-hit Pakistan in the form of supplies, shelter material, food and medicine.
More than 1,100 people have been killed so far in the country’s worst flooding in three decades.
The aid has been sent under the orders of President Sheikh Mohamed, according to state news agency Wam.
“The Armed Forces have dedicated military aircraft to transport humanitarian aid on account of the competitive edge they have gained in carrying relief material regionally and internationally,” a statement on Wam said.
It also said foreign aid was integral to the UAE's ethos, especially where friendly nations may be in need.
It is estimated that more than 1,300 people have been injured by the flooding in Pakistan, and a further 33 million affected — representing one seventh of the entire country.