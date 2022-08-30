Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'saddened' by Pakistan flood devastation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sadness over the “devastation” caused by flooding in neighbouring Pakistan which has claimed more than 1,000 lives since June.

The floods follow Pakistan's highest rainfall in three decades, with villages in the mountainous north cut off and flooding in southern Sindh province.

More than 1,300 have been injured and 33 million affected — one seventh of the country's population — in 116 districts.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan,” Mr Modi wrote on Twitter.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

The relationship between New Delhi and Islamabad is usually frosty and it has been particularly strained in recent years. The two countries have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

The nations were on the brink of another war in February 2019 after India launched airstrikes inside Pakistan over claims that a militant group backed by Islamabad was behind a suicide bombing which killed 41 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that New Delhi was discussing extending aid to Islamabad but no decision had been made yet.

India sent aid to Pakistan after a devastating earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010.

New Delhi declined Pakistan's offer of medical aid to help the nation during the Covid-19 crisis in 2021.

India's foreign ministry did not respond to calls for a direct comment.

Pakistan has suffered heavy rains since mid-June, which climate change minister Sherry Rehman has called the “monster monsoon of the decade”.

The flooding has wreaked havoc, washing away roads, crops, bridges and infrastructure and hitting the country’s economy by an estimated $10 billion.

The Indus River which flows through Pakistan's second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, many of which have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.

International aid agencies are providing emergency relief and on Saturday President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would send 3,000 tonnes of food and medical supplies.

Monsoon rains have been wreaking havoc in parts of the Indian subcontinent with more 1,100 deaths in India this year due to flooding and landslides, the government said in a statement last month.