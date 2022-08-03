UAE President congratulates 'Million's Poet' winner

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winner of the Million's Poet competition, Musaed Al Harthy, at a reception held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The 10th season of Million's Poet, a competition to find the most talented Arabic poet, was broadcast on Abu Dhabi TV.

The contest was organised by the emirate's Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised Mr Al Harthy for winning 'Al Bairaq', or the winner's flag, on the programme.

He also applauded other contestants for bringing joy to poetry lovers in the UAE and the Arab world.

The UAE President expressed his appreciation for the organisers, who have contributed to the programme's success in 2022 and the past years.

Mr Al Harthy thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his support for the UAE's cultural initiatives, which have contributed to enriching the cultural scene in the Arab region, and for providing a platform to search for the best new poets.

Forty-eight participants from various Arab countries battled it out for the winner's flag.