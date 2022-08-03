Online footage of traffic accidents released by Abu Dhabi Police receive millions of views

A road safety initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Police has received more than 35 million views on social media platforms in the first six months of the year.

As part of a continuing video campaign, the force has been posting clips of real-life traffic accidents that occurred on Abu Dhabi’s roads in an attempt to dissuade motorists from driving dangerously.

The short CCTV clips, which are posted regularly online, show different types of road accidents to alert drivers to the dangers of poor road behaviours, including driving when distracted and switching lanes at the last minute.

In one clip, a motorist is seen trying to overtake a small lorry in the inside lane before crashing into the rear of the lorry, which subsequently swerved into several lanes before overturning.

Another shows a 4x4 vehicle speeding across three lanes of traffic into the hard shoulder before crashing into the back of a stationary vehicle.

Brig Muhammad Al Muhairi, director of the security media department at the driving affairs sector, said the safety initiative, which was first launched in 2018, gathered millions of views in the first half of this year and has led to an improvement in road behaviour.

He said viewers were encouraged to comment on and re-post the videos in a bid spread the safety awareness message. They were also asked to engage with the force on its social media channels to offer feedback and suggestions on how to improve and develop the initiative.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Police posted a video of a multi-car collision caused by distracted driving and stopping in the middle of the road.

The CCTV footage showed a 4x4 slowing to a halt on a busy motorway in Abu Dhabi after suffering a fault.

A car travelling behind swerved at the last minute, barely avoiding the 4x4, but a van failed to spot the stationary vehicle and collided into it at speed.

The force of the collision threw the 4x4 across the road into another car.

Brig Al Muhairi warned drivers against using their phones to take pictures, turning to talk to passengers in the car or adjusting their make-up or physical appearance while at the wheel.