Crash at Abu Dhabi crossroads caused by distracted driver

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a reminder on mobile phone use and warned motorists to avoid using them while driving.

The force urged drivers to keep their devices out of their line of vision, particularly at intersections and red lights.

A video posted by police showed how using mobile phones to make calls, take pictures, check social media or browse the internet has led to accidents due to lack of attention or sudden swerving.

The footage shows a white SUV crashing into a minibus after taking a left turn while the light was red.

A distracted driver heading straight on crashed into two vehicles that were turning left.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi Police share video footage of driver risking lives of others on emirate's roads

Motorists caught jumping red signals when using their phones will receive penalties that include a Dh1,000 ($272) fine and 12 black points added to their driving licence.

Their licences will be suspended for six months and vehicles impounded for 30 days.

Unless they pay Dh50,000 within three months to reclaim their car, it will be auctioned for sale.

Abu Dhabi police urged drivers to remain safe on the road and prevent accidents by adhering to the country’s traffic laws.

Dubai Police warning as spate of accidents injures 19 people: in pictures