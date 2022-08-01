President Sheikh Mohamed and Romania's prime minister discuss relations in phone call

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday spoke to Nicolae Ciuca, Prime Minister of Romania, by phone.

During the call, the two men talked about several international and regional issues of common concern.

They discussed ways of enhancing and developing both nations in various fields, including labour markets, investment and creating better economic partnerships to strengthen their growing relations.

The conversation also covered the significant role that the UAE-Romania Joint Committee, which held its latest meeting last June in Abu Dhabi, plays in boosting co-operation across the public and private sectors in both countries.