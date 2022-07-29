Crown Prince of Fujairah assesses areas affected by flooding

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on Thursday inspected areas affected by recent heavy rains in the emirate.

During the tour, he surveyed the area from a helicopter for an overview of the damage caused by the heaviest rainfall to hit the UAE in 30 years.

He said all necessary resources would be allocated to deal with the effects of the storm.

“We inspected today the areas affected by rain floods in Fujairah,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Instagram.

“We will continue the efforts to deal with the situation in a manner that preserves lives and properties.”

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Salem Al Zahmi, director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, and Brig Gen Mohammed Al Tunaiji, deputy commander-in-chief of Fujairah

The Ministry of Interior announced on Friday that seven people have been found dead, as authorities continued a major clean-up operation.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah after the widespread flooding.