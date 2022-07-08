Sheikh Abdullah reiterates UAE's support for G20's efforts to tackle global challenges

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said the UAE is keen to push forward the G20's efforts to tackle the shared global challenges to achieve stability and prosperity.

He attended the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia and praised the hosts for their efficient organisation of the two-day event.

The meeting discussed achieving co-operation within the G20 under the theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger', which sought to promote further co-operation in tackling global challenges.

Indonesia announced the top issues for discussion at the G20 summit to be held in October were global health architecture, sustainable energy transition and digital transformation.

In Sheikh Abdullah's meeting with Luigi Di Maio, the Italian Foreign Minister, a number of issues of common interest and the latest regional and global developments were discussed. Wam

Sheikh Abdullah was joined by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Dr Abdul Al Shaali, assistant minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

The UAE is expected to participate in more than 150 G20 meetings before the summit in October 2022, state news agency Wam said.

Meetings with foreign ministers

Sheikh Abdullah on Friday met foreign ministers from Spain, South Korea and Italy on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

During his meeting with Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and ways to enhance them and develop joint co-operation in all fields.

They also reviewed the latest developments in the regional and international arenas, in addition to a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah met Park Jin, South Korea's Foreign Minister, and the pair discussed the ties between the UAE and South Korea and ways of reinforcing their overall co-operation within the framework of their strategic partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE-South Korea partnership embodies their deep-rooted relations.

Sheikh Abdullah on Thursday met Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.