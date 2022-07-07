Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian foreign minister at G20 summit in Bali

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the meetings of G20 ministers of foreign affairs held in Bali, Indonesia.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of strengthening the relations between the UAE and India.

They also discussed areas of cooperation and coordination between the two countries aimed at addressing current global challenges, along with regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said relations between the UAE and India are growing stronger thanks to their leaders' support.

Sheikh Abdullah wished for further progress, development and prosperity for India during their meeting on the sidelines of the meetings of G20 ministers of foreign affairs held in Bali, Indonesia.

He said President Sheikh Mohamed appreciated the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in June and his warm feeling toward the Emirati leadership and people.

Mr Jaishankar spoke about the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and India, as well as their keenness to advance them even further.

The two sides noted that the strategic ties between the countries have grown recently thanks to the signing of the landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement trade agreement.

The benefits of CEPA include enhanced market access, lower or eliminated tariff rules, simpler customs procedures, clear and transparent rules and rule-based competition.

It's expected to raise the UAE-India non-oil trade to more than $100 billion within five years.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

