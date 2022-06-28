President Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Sheikh Mohamed received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Mr Modi offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, recalling his honourable humanitarian values. The prime minister also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the Indian community for its role in strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries and their people.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

There were also a number of ministers, officials and a delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of India.

Mr Modi arrived in the UAE after attending the G7 Summit in Germany on Sunday and Monday, where he spoke at a climate, energy and health session.

At the summit, he highlighted India's track record and said it has achieved the target of 40 per cent energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time.

Mr Modi is expected to depart for New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Last week, it was announced that the Indian prime minister would attend the first summit for I2U2 — a newly formed grouping of the US, Israel and the UAE to “re-energise and revitalise alliances” across the world.

US President Joe Biden’s administration will organise the online summit during his four-day visit to West Asia from July 13, where he will make stopovers in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Modi will join the summit along with President Sheikh Mohamed, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Mr Biden.

The quadrilateral I2U2 stands for “I” for India and Israel and “U” for the US and UAE.