Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed launches mobile services for animal and plant health

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Thursday launched mobile services for animal and plant health in remote areas of the country.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, were present during the launch, said news agency, Wam.

The mobile vans are equipped with medicines, first aid, and vaccines for animals and will further the strategy of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to protect livestock and provide prompt service to farmers in remote areas.

The initiative — aimed at ensuring sustainable development and agricultural growth — will help people to save time and effort as they will not have to transport their animals to the nearest vet clinic or hospital for certain services.