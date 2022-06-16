President Sheikh Mohamed meets Rwandan leader Paul Kagame

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who is visiting the UAE.

During the meeting at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Rwandan leader, who offered his condolences following the death of Sheikh Khalifa last month.

Mr Kagame, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, highlighted Sheikh Khalifa's humanitarian contributions to the continent and the world, state news agency Wam reported.

The Rwandan leader congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his appointment as President, wishing him success and the UAE further development and prosperity. He also highlighted his keenness to expand UAE-Rwanda co-operation across different sectors.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Kagame for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, and expressed his wishes of more growth and prosperity for Rwanda.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President.